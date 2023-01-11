Angela Bassett wins Golden Globe for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

Tonight at the 80th Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles, Angela Bassett was honored by winning the Golden Globe award for best supporting actress in a film for her performance as Queen Ramonda in Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

In her acceptance speech, Bassett shared the emotions surrounding the making of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, “We embarked on this journey together with love. We mourned, we loved, we healed. And we will be surrounding each and every day by the light in the spirit of Chadwick Boseman." She further shared, "We have joy in knowing that with this historic Black Panther series, it is part of his legacy he helped lead us to, we showed the world what black unity, leadership and love looks like beyond, behind and in front of the camera.

In the film, Queen Ramonda is joined by her daughter Shuri and the leader of the Dora Milaje, Okoye, to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. Angela Bassett's portrayal of Queen Ramonda was the core of the film for director Ryan Coogler and much of the cast. Letitia Wright (Shuri) shared about Bassett's impact, “Angela’s been an amazing contribution to my life since the first film. She was always giving advice. She was always very caring and like a mother, like really just loving on me. This film like it's just another extension of how she loves me as Letitia and how she loves me as my character Shuri.”

As Angela Bassett wrapped up her acceptance speech at the Golden Globe Awards, she had a special message for the legions of Marvel fans around the world, “thank you for embracing these characters and showing us so much love. We just made history with this nomination and with this award. It belongs to all of you, all of us.”

Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is in theaters now, and comes to Disney+ on February 1st 2023.