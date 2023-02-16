Newly Released Ant-Man Episodes of 'Marvel Studios LEGENDS' Now on YouTube

Long before he entered the Quantum Realm, Scott Lang was just a guy who used to work at Baskin Robbins and also helped save the universe from Thanos. And a bunch of other stuff. Want to catch up on all the key details in Scott's life in Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania? For the first time, episodes of the Disney+ Original Series Marvel Studios LEGENDS are now available for the first time on Marvel YouTube.

Catch up with Marvel Super Heroes Ant-Man (Scott Lang), The Wasp (Hope Van Dyne), Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne with three episodes, now available!

Launched in 2021, the Disney+ Original Series Marvel Studios LEGENDS explores and celebrates the epic heroes and villains of the MCU, and the moments that made them. All 29 episodes of Marvel Studios LEGENDS are streaming now on Disney+.

LEGENDS traces those moments big and small that transformed Scott Lang into the tiniest of Earth’s mightiest heroes. Scott faces off against powerful adversaries, meets the love of his life and becomes the dad he was destined to be. Oh, and it’s Ant-Man who winds up providing the key to defeating Thanos and saving the universe. He’s kind of a huge deal.

All her life, Hope was shielded from the action by her overprotective father, inventor Hank Pym. But when the Pym Particles fell into the wrong hands, Hope reluctantly trained a thief named Scott Lang to become Ant-Man. In time, Hope donned a suit and wings herself, and was transformed into The Wasp. LEGENDS follows Hope’s journey, one that leads to her fighting alongside the Avengers.

Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne were the original Ant-Man and The Wasp, but after an epic show of bravery, Janet was lost forever… or so Hank thought. LEGENDS chronicles Hank’s journey, as he goes from dedicated scientist to overprotective father. Eventually, with the help of burglar-turned-hero Scott Lang, Hank and his daughter rescued Janet from the Quantum Realm, and the remarkable family was reunited.

In Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, Super Heroes Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and The Wasp. Together, with Hope’s parents Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) and Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), and Scott’s daughter Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought possible.

BIG and small things await! Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania arrives in theaters on February 17, 2023.