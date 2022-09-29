‘Armor Wars’ Moves to Theatrical Release for Marvel Studios
Don Cheadle suits up again as War Machine coming to theaters.
Don Cheadle is still suiting up, but now he’s going to do it on the big screen.
As announced by The Hollywood Reporter, Marvel Studios' upcoming Armor Wars — which was slated to be a series on Disney+, with Cheadle reprising his longtime role as James "Rhodey" Rhodes aka War Machine — is now making the jump to a theatrical release. According to THR, during the development process for the series, it was decided that the story being told was better suited for a feature film, rather than a Disney+ series. Yassir Lester, who has been serving as head writer on the show, is now shifting over to write the feature.
Recently, at D23 Expo 2022, a brand new logo for Armor Wars was revealed, with the title asking the question: What happens if Tony Stark’s tech falls into the wrong hands?
Find images from the recent Armor Wars segment at D23 Expo 2022 in the image gallery below!