'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Arrives on Disney+ and Digital

Wakanda Forever! Experience the worldwide phenomenon, Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, as it makes its streaming debut and arrives on Disney+ today as the latest installment from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever joins 16 other Marvel Cinematic Universe movies now streaming in IMAX Enhanced on Disney+. With IMAX Enhanced, subscribers can enjoy IMAX’s expanded aspect ratio at home, which provides up to 26 percent more picture for an immersive viewing experience. (No additional cost or device required. Content availability varies by region.) More information about IMAX Enhanced on Disney+ is available here.

Additionally, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arrives on Digital today, and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on February 7. Fans can add the film to their collection and access exclusive bonus content including deleted scenes, a gag reel, and audio commentary by esteemed filmmakers Ryan Coogler, Joe Robert Cole, and Autumn Durald Arkapaw.

Collectors can find two limited-edition SteelBook® designs only at Best Buy. Artist Dorothea Taylor designed one SteelBook that highlights the Wakanda warriors and Orlando Arocena recreated the vibrant world of Talokan for the other. Walmart will also offer an exclusive 4K Ultra HD edition with custom artwork and a limited-edition Black Panther enamel pin.