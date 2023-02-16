Go Behind-The-Scenes with ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ and IMAX’s Expanded Aspect Ratio

What were some of the challenges in filling the expanded frame with VFX?

The visual style of the film was heavily influenced by [cinematographer] Autumn Durald Arkapaw’s choice of using 2.0x detuned anamorphic lenses. These narrower aspect ratio lenses have extremely unique artifacts and characteristics. The challenge became adding back the correct 2x detuned anamorphic lens characteristics to the expanded IMAX frame. Bokeh, field curvature, etc, are exaggerated in the 2.0x lenses and we had to interpolate these characteristics out to the expanded aspect ratio that IMAX gives us. 115TB of charts, grids, and maps were shot to assess and evaluate every detail of the glass used on the show. Artists and Supervisors could now see and understand all the optical aberrations creating the visual characteristics of each lens, as well as their order of operation. This kept the application of lens aberrations consistent in the IMAX sequences, matching the surrounding non-IMAX photography. The cumulation of the above created consistency and a seamless blend between the two aspect ratios of the film as well as between plate photography and CG.

How did you rethink the VFX process for this film with so many underwater sequences?

Every aspect of shooting in water takes longer. Swinging a lens is a 20 min process. Our underwater team was exceptional lead by the extremely experienced and talented Pete Zuccarini. We relied heavily on his guidance as far as what pieces to shoot and how to shoot them. The VFX process also needed to reconsider color as well as visibility. If our tank’s water quality was not perfect that meant, we needed to match these water imperfections in our CG or dry for wet pieces. In the film, we would be intercutting from an underwater shot to a dry-for-wet shot and then to a full CG shot. These all needed to have the same visual language. This language was based always on underwater photography. Real-world water characteristic measurements were integrated into the spectral renderer to mimic the region’s aquatic look. This allowed us more freedom and accuracy when dialing in the colors that Autumn and Ryan wanted.