‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’: Introducing the leader of the Talokan — Namor

Tenoch Huerta Mejía steps into Namor’s winged-ankles as the character, with Moore adding, “Tenoch’s performance is really interesting because he's seductive and he's smart. He is passionate about what he believes in and at certain points in the movie, I think, is winning over our heroes because of the truth in which he's speaking.”

Huerta Mejía echoes that sentiment. “For me, he's just a hero. It's not my job to think about how the world or the other characters look at him. How they perceive to him it's not my job. My job is he has a strong motivation. He has a clear path, and he knows why it's important. He's trying to protect himself and protect all his culture and his people from the exterior world, from the colonialism who is tempt him against their values and the whole culture.”

Huerta Mejía is also aware of the representation his character brings to the screen, adding, “It's the opportunity to play a character like this, which I hope going to be really important in terms of representation for many, many kids all around the world, especially in Latin America, especially for those that have the strongest indigenous heritage.”

However, more importantly for Heurta, stepping into the role of Namor means that his daughter can finally see him on screen. The actor’s had roles in intense dramas that he describes as “everybody’s dying, everybody’s having big troubles and whatever.”

But Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, “this is the first movie that my daughter can go to the premiere. She doesn’t have to wait until 18 to see my movies, so that’s a good thing as well. I just hope to have some respect from her when she’s a teenager. Like I'm going to say to her I'm a Super Hero.”

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, directed by Ryan Coogler and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore, opens in theaters November 11, 2022.

