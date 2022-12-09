Listen to "Con La Brisa" Off the 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Soundtrack Now

Take a journey back to Talokan with the soundtrack from Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever featuring music from and inspired by the blockbuster film. Dive in (water pun intended) to the latest clip from the movie, showcasing Shuri's journey to Talokan with Namor set to the song "Con La Brisa," from Foudeqush and composer Ludwig Goransson above!

The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By soundtrack, produced by Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Archie Davis, and Dave Jordan is now available from Roc Nation Records/Def Jam Recordings/Hollywood Records.

The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By soundtrack features over 40 international artists recorded in Lagos, Nigeria, Mexico City, London and Los Angeles. Featured artists include Rihanna, Tems, Fireboy DML, OG DAYV Ft. Future, CKay Ft. PinkPantheress, E-40 and many more.

Discover the full soundtrack above, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now playing in theaters.