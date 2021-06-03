It All Comes Down to Family in Latest 'Black Widow' Special Look

Natasha Romanoff has lived a lot of lives, but she's done running from her past.

Scarlett Johansson, who reprises her role as Natasha, introduces a brand-new special look at Marvel Studios' Black Widow! In the video above, Natasha recounts her time as an assassin, a spy, an Avenger.

However, before all of those heroics, she had a family — Yelena, Alexei the Red Guardian, and Melina. Unfortunately for the family, they still have "unfinished business." But Alexei assures Natasha that the family will fight with her.

In Black Widow, Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger. Scarlett Johansson reprises her role as Natasha/Black Widow, Florence Pugh stars as Yelena, David Harbour portrays Alexei/The Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz is Melina.

Black Widow arrives in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access on July 9.

Disney+ Premier Access provides an opportunity for consumers to watch newly released theatrical films on Disney+ for an additional one-time fee and an active Disney+ subscription. Disney+ subscribers can get Premier Access for a one-time fee of $29.99 per movie paid directly on disneyplus.com or on supported platforms. Once Premier Access has been unlocked, subscribers can enjoy a cinematic experience at home through the Disney+ app on a wide range of mobile and connected TV devices, including gaming consoles, streaming media players, and smart TVs. “Black Widow” will be available to all Disney+ subscribers at a later date at no extra cost.

