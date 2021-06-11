Tickets for Marvel Studios' 'Black Widow' Now On Sale

Let's go!

On July 9, Natasha Romanoff is done running from her past. Be apart of the journey! Experience Marvel Studios' Black Widow on the big screen in theaters. Advanced tickets to the action-packed spy thriller are now on sale!

Black Widow fans can choose how they want to see the film — in theaters or at home on Disney+ — because pre-ordering Premier Access is also now available on Disney+.

In Black Widow, Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger. Scarlett Johansson reprises her role as Natasha/Black Widow, Florence Pugh stars as Yelena, David Harbour portrays Alexei/The Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz is Melina.

Experience Marvel Studios 'Black Widow' in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access on July 9. Grab tickets now!

Want more Black Widow? Follow @TheBlackWidow on Twitter, @Black.Widow on Instagram, and Black Widow on Facebook for the latest on Black Widow as it develops.

Disney+ subscribers can pre-order Premier Access to “Black Widow” from June 11 – July 8 for $29.99 in the U.S. and Canada. Once subscribers get Premier Access to the movie, they can watch it as many times as they want on any platform where Disney+ is available, with an active Disney+ subscription. Pre-order Premier Access on Disney+ for $29.99 here!

Sign up for Disney+ and start streaming now! And be sure to follow Disney+ on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for more.