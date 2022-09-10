D23 Expo 2022: Marvel Studios’ ‘Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania’

Ready to dive further into the Multiverse? During Saturday’s Walt Disney Studios - Lucasfilm & Marvel Studios Presentation at D23 Expo 2022, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige took to the stage to share a bevy of brand new announcements as the MCU dives further into Phase 4, 5, and 6 — aka, The Multiverse Saga.

Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and the Wasp cast members in attendance for the presentation include Paul Rudd as Scott Lang/Ant-Man, Evangeline Lily as Hope van Dyne/The Wasp, and Jonathan Majors as Kang.

"The first movies are so near and dear to my heart, and I was so excited to get ready to start this thing," Rudd shared. "This thing is bananas. And while it seems like a bit of an oxymoron if something so small can do something so huge, this is going to be unlike anything you’ve seen from us. And not to mention [Majors]; he’s incredible. It throws this whole thing into such new territory. I mean, I’m really excited."

Looking for more Marvel at D23 Expo? Explore the Marvel Studios booth and tune in to Marvel's official livestreams throughout the weekend!

Stay tuned to Marvel.com for more from D23 Expo! And be sure to follow Marvel on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok for everything coming out of the Multiverse.