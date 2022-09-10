D23 Expo 2022: Marvel Studios' 'Thunderbolts’ Casting Announced

Ready to dive further into the Multiverse? During Saturday’s Walt Disney Studios - Lucasfilm & Marvel Studios Presentation at D23 Expo 2022, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige took to the stage to share a bevy of brand new announcements as the MCU dives further into Phase 4, 5, and 6 — aka, The Multiverse Saga.

Cast members in attendance for the presentation include returning Marvel faces: David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian, ​​Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Wyatt Russell as John Walker/U.S.Agent, with Florence Pugh reprising her role as Yelena Belova and sending in a video message for the audience.

