Dead Strange Dreamwalks Into 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' Blu-ray Release
Unlock alternate realities and over an hour of bonus footage now!
To celebrate the release of Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness now on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD, Marvel artist CAFU has created a brand new cover design featuring Defender Strange — aka Dead Strange, after he winds up in this Multiverse and our Doctor Strange buries him on a rooftop (To quote Stephen Strange himself, he's "buried worse").
The front and back sleeve of the newly released Blu-ray jacket – which can be downloaded and printed exclusively here on Marvel.com — features the consequences of Doctor Strange dreamwalking into his own dead corpse: Dead Strange’s hand breaking up through the bricks he’s under before finally breaking free to head off to Mount Wundagore to battle The Scarlet Witch who is holed up there. Find a closer look at the jacket sleeve above!
Get Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on Blu-ray now, with exclusive bonus features:
Featurettes
- Method to the Madness - Join various crew members and Marvel employees in interviews as they discuss their love of Sam Raimi and all the details of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness that make it quintessentially Raimi.
- Introducing America Chavez - In this short and fun profile piece, we’ll learn about America’s humble beginnings in the comics. We’ll meet Xochitl Gomez and discuss the complications her character's unique power presents for the future of the MCU.
- Constructing the Multiverse - Writing a feature film for Marvel is no easy task. In this playful yet informative featurette, we’ll dive into the challenges that writer Michael Waldron faced in creating the twisting and turning story of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
Bloopers
- Gag Reel - Take a look at some of the fun outtakes on set with the cast and crew of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
Deleted Scenes
- A Great Team - A journalist questions Doctor Strange's integrity.
- Pizza Poppa - Bruce is relieved when Doctor Strange's spell ends.
- It's Not Permanent - Bruce tries to accuse Doctor Strange of being an imposter.
Audio Commentary
- View the film with audio commentary by Sam Raimi, Richie Palmer, and Michael Waldron.
