Dead Strange Dreamwalks Into 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' Blu-ray Release

To celebrate the release of Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness now on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD, Marvel artist CAFU has created a brand new cover design featuring Defender Strange — aka Dead Strange, after he winds up in this Multiverse and our Doctor Strange buries him on a rooftop (To quote Stephen Strange himself, he's "buried worse").

The front and back sleeve of the newly released Blu-ray jacket – which can be downloaded and printed exclusively here on Marvel.com — features the consequences of Doctor Strange dreamwalking into his own dead corpse: Dead Strange’s hand breaking up through the bricks he’s under before finally breaking free to head off to Mount Wundagore to battle The Scarlet Witch who is holed up there. Find a closer look at the jacket sleeve above!