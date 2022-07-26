'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' Arrives on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD

Described as a “psychedelic mind-flip masterpiece” Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has enthralled audiences and critics around the world. Sam Raimi’s exuberant film is a global phenomenon and “undoubtedly mesmerizing.”

Witness the mind-bending alternate realities of the multiverse when Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on all major digital platforms and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD at Walmart, Target, Best Buy, and more. Embrace the madness by adding the latest MCU film to your Marvel movie collection.

Bonus features include:

Featurettes

Method to the Madness - Join various crew members and Marvel employees in interviews as they discuss their love of Sam Raimi and all the details of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness that make it quintessentially Raimi.

Introducing America Chavez - In this short and fun profile piece, we’ll learn about America’s humble beginnings in the comics. We’ll meet Xochitl Gomez and discuss the complications her character's unique power presents for the future of the MCU.

Constructing the Multiverse - Writing a feature film for Marvel is no easy task. In this playful yet informative featurette, we’ll dive into the challenges that writer Michael Waldron faced in creating the twisting and turning story of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Bloopers

Gag Reel - Take a look at some of the fun outtakes on set with the cast and crew of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Deleted Scenes

A Great Team - A journalist questions Doctor Strange's integrity.

A journalist questions Doctor Strange's integrity. Pizza Poppa - Bruce is relieved when Doctor Strange's spell ends.

It's Not Permanent - Bruce tries to accuse Doctor Strange of being an imposter.

Audio Commentary

View the film with audio commentary by Sam Raimi, Richie Palmer, and Michael Waldron.

*bonus features vary by product and retailer