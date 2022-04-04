‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’: Fan Art Contest Announced

Prepare to enter the Multiverse — however you see it! In Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. The Fan Art Contest gives participants the opportunity to showcase their own mysterious and mystical artwork for a chance to win a variety of prizes, including a trip for 2 to the world premiere of the movie. Entries will be judged by a panel from inside Marvel Studios with an emphasis on style, originality/creativity, and technical ability.

Find the full contest rules right here, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness arrives exclusively in theaters on May 6!

In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, with Michael Stühlbarg, and Rachel McAdams. The film is directed by Sam Raimi, and Kevin Feige is the producer. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Eric Hauserman Carroll and Jamie Christopher serve as executive producers. The screenplay was written by Michael Waldron.

