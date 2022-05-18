Stephen Strange’s Hello and Goodbye to the Love of His Life, Christine Palmer

[RELATED: 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness': The Tragedy of Donna Strange]

Later in the film, our prime Doctor Strange learns that Sinister Strange’s universe is undergoing an Incursion because he tampered with the Darkhold in search of a universe where he was happy — a universe where he was destined to be with Christine Palmer. Unfortunately, all he found was multiple universes where every Stephen Strange he encountered was just as unlucky as they are, which Strange discovered himself as he traveled the Multiverse with America Chavez. At the end of the film, after witnessing both Scarlet Witch and Sinister Strange mirror each other in their desperate attempts at happiness, Strange tells Earth-838’s Christine Palmer who was betrayed by the Stephen of her universe, that in every universe, he always loved her and always will. He was just always scared and didn’t know how to let her get close. Despite this love, he now understands he has to let her go. Giving him courage, Christine tells him to face his fears.

Marvel.com had the opportunity to talk to the stars and creative team behind Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness about Stephen’s personal journey, of letting go of Christine Palmer, and meeting one of Doctor Strange’s great loves from the comic books, Clea.

Commenting on Stephen Strange and Christine Palmer’s farewell moment, Rachel McAdams tells Marvel.com, “That was a beautifully written scene by Michael [Waldron]. It was so simple and straightforward; there were no bells and whistles.”

“Doctor Strange wasn’t trying to dance his way out of something,” continues McAdams. “He was just so vulnerable, naked, and honest. It was heartbreaking and beautiful, and Benedict played it so perfectly. It makes me cry every time.”

As one of the rare few individuals that Stephen Strange trusts, McAdams shares that the love is reciprocated even if they’re not meant to be with each other as demonstrated by her character still holding onto Strange’s prized watch, “Even when you’re betrayed, it’s almost harder to let go of someone who’s done you wrong. You kind of cling to them even tighter.”

“Part of her keeping the watch is a lot of unfinished business,” explains McAdams. “It’s a lot of trying to process the trauma she went through with him, but also hope there’s going to be a resolution within herself or from out in the world somewhere. When another Stephen shows up, she can’t help wondering if…. It’s hard not to transfer her love for the old Stephen and her desire for things to be different onto this Stephen. It’s very human for her to do that.”