The 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' Big Game Trailer is Here

In the trailer spot, Strange wakes up in a cold sweat, "Every night, I dream the same dream. And then the nightmare begins."

"I did what I had to do," continues Strange, "to protect our world."

"You cannot control everything, Strange," cautions Wong. "You opened a doorway between universes, and we don't know who or what will walk through it."

Strange seeks out Wanda asking, "What do you know about the Multiverse?"

Wanda replies, "Vis had his theories. He believed it was dangerous," with Strange confirming, "He was right."

With the arrival of a one-time friend, Mordo proclaims, "I'm sorry, Stephen. Your desecration of reality will not go unpunished."

As Strange, surrounded by guards and locked in hand restraints, enters a new location, a mysterious voices states, "We should tell him the truth."

Later, Sinister Strange tells Strange, "Things just got out of hand," while Scarlet Witch remarks, "You break the rules and become the hero. I do it and I become the enemy. That doesn't seem fair."

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, with Michael Stühlbarg, and Rachel McAdams.



The film is directed by Sam Raimi, and Kevin Feige is the producer. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Eric Hauserman Carroll and Jamie Christopher serve as executive producers. The screenplay was written by Michael Waldron.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness arrives in theaters May 6, 2022.

