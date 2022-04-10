Witness 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' in its Cinematic Glory

It’s more powerful when it’s cinematic.

Experience the Multiverse in the way it's truly meant to be seen. Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness arrives exclusively in theaters starting May 6. Tickets are now on sale!

In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, with Michael Stühlbarg, and Rachel McAdams. The film is directed by Sam Raimi, and Kevin Feige is the producer. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Eric Hauserman Carroll and Jamie Christopher serve as executive producers. The screenplay was written by Michael Waldron.

