Movies
Published May 25, 2022

'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Available Now on ATMOS

Score composed by Danny Elfman!

by Christine Dinh

The Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, soundtrack is now available on Dolby Atmos Music — a new technology placing the listener inside the song in a spatial way, revealing every detail of the music with unparalleled clarity and depth. Stream now in Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos on Apple Music!

The score is composed by Danny Elfman, a longtime collaborator of film director Sam Raimi. On reuniting with Raimi for this Marvel Studios film, Elfman told Marvel.com, "Working with Sam is always such a pleasure. He's the nicest guy, and he really lets me try things."

On contributing to the supernatural and horror elements of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Elfman revealed, "He actually gave me the same instructions that he gave me on Darkman many, many years ago, which was — 'The most important thing is to bring me the heart.' That's always what he's looking for in his scores, and I love that about him."

As for the epic scale of the project, Elfman shared, "The whole thing is a giant jigsaw puzzle, and I love musical jigsaw puzzles. This was just a little more of a puzzle than most, but it was just a great world to inhabit. I've enjoyed every minute of it."

Elfman was instrumental in helping bring the third act final music note battle between Doctor Strange and Sinister Strange alive with Raimi. 

Track list for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Original Motion Picture Soundtrack:

  1. Multiverse of Madness
  2. On the Run 
  3. Strange Awakens
  4. The Apple Orchard
  5. Are You Happy 
  6. Gargantos
  7. Journey with Wong
  8. Home? 
  9. Strange Statue
  10. The Decision Is Made
  11. A Cup of Tea
  12. Discovering America
  13. Grab My Hand 
  14. Battle Time 
  15. Not a Monster
  16. Forbidden Ground
  17. Tribunal
  18. Illuminati vs Wanda
  19. They’re Not Coming Back
  20. Stranger Things Will Happen 
  21. Buying Time 
  22. Book of Vishanti
  23. Looking for Strange
  24. Strange Talk 
  25. Lethal Symphonies
  26. Getting Through 
  27. Only Way
  28. Trust Your Power 
  29. They’ll Be Loved 
  30. Farewell
  31. An Interesting Question 
  32. Main Titles 
  33. An Unexpected Visitor
  34. Illuminati
  35. Wanda at Home


In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, with Michael Stühlbarg, and Rachel McAdams. The film is directed by Sam Raimi, and Kevin Feige is the producer. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Eric Hauserman Carroll and Jamie Christopher serve as executive producers. The screenplay was written by Michael Waldron.

Stream and/or purchase the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Original Motion Picture Soundtrack NOW!

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is NOW in theaters. Tickets now available!

