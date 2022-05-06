Elizabeth Olsen on Accepting Her Destiny as the Scarlet Witch

The Portal to the Multiverse is now open, and Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is officially in theaters! 🌀

With the Multiverse unlocked, master of the mystic arts Doctor Strange journeys into the unknown with mystical allies both old and new. One of those allies is fellow Avenger, Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch.

Coming off the heels of last year's hit sensation, Marvel Studios' WandaVision, actress Elizabeth Olsen can't help but be in awe of the woman Wanda Maximoff is now. At a press conference for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness earlier this week, Olsen commented, "In the previous films before WandaVision, I took up a lane for storytelling that was more grounded in sincerity, love, loss, grief. And with WandaVision, I got to become anything and everything, and really, really grow [Wanda] into a woman."

"And leading her to [accept] that she is this mythic woman," continued Olsen. "That is her destiny. And I hope that in this film people see that continuation of her acceptance of who she is, the journey that she has taken to get to this moment. I feel like she has way more clarity now than ever in this film.”

When posed with the scenario of who would win in a battle between the two sorcerers, Doctor Strange or Scarlet Witch, Olsen cheekily responded, "Well... I think we all know who would win."

Titular star Benedict Cumberbatch, who plays Doctor Strange, chimed in, "She's pretty all-powerful, let's be honest," before adding, "Oh, I've got an id. I have humility. I can accept that."

Will it all come to a head in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness? Head to the theaters and find out now!

In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, with Michael Stühlbarg, and Rachel McAdams. The film is directed by Sam Raimi, and Kevin Feige is the producer. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Eric Hauserman Carroll and Jamie Christopher serve as executive producers. The screenplay was written by Michael Waldron.

