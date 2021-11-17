‘Eternals’ Composer Ramin Djawadi Joins 'For Scores' Podcast

“Across the Oceans of Time.” “Audience with Arishem.” “Earth is Just One Planet.” With so many beautiful scores off of the soundtrack for Marvel Studios’ Eternals, how can you pick just one to listen to on repeat?

Following the movie’s release — experience it now in theaters! — composer Ramin Djawadi joined host Jon Burlingame on Disney’s For Scores podcast to talk about bringing the themes for the movies to life on screen. In the episode, he reveals what it was like to work with Academy Award-winning director Chloé Zhao to create the timeless backdrop for a narrative that spans centuries and cultures. He also explains how a lucky coincidence changed the course of his career when he was offered the opportunity to work under Hans Zimmer.

Listen now:

Hosted by Variety contributor Jon Burlingame, the series gives voice to award-winning visionary composers, exploring the challenges and emotional journeys of these musical storytellers.

Now in its third year, For Scores has released 26 episodes including Oscar®-winning composers Ludwig Göransson, Randy Newman, Rachel Portman, plus Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.

