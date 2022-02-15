Marvel Studios' 'Eternals' Defends Humanity on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD

Eternals follows a group of heroes from beyond the stars who had protected the Earth since the dawn of man. When monstrous creatures called the Deviants, long thought lost to history, mysteriously return, the Eternals are forced to reunite in order to defend humanity once again.



The outstanding ensemble cast includes Gemma Chan as humankind-loving Sersi, Richard Madden as the all-powerful Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as cosmic-powered Kingo, Lia McHugh as the eternally young, old-soul Sprite, Brian Tyree Henry as the intelligent inventor Phastos, Lauren Ridloff as the super-fast Makkari, Barry Keoghan as aloof loner Druig, Don Lee as the powerful Gilgamesh, with Kit Harington as Dane Whitman, with Salma Hayek as the wise and spiritual leader Ajak, and Angelina Jolie as the fierce warrior Thena.

BONUS FEATURES (MAY VARY BY RETAILER)

Audio Commentary — View the film with audio commentary by Chloé Zhao, Stephane Ceretti, Mårten Larsson

— View the film with audio commentary by Chloé Zhao, Stephane Ceretti, Mårten Larsson Immortalized — Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe launches into the cosmos with the Eternals. In this behind-the-scenes documentary, dive deep into the reasons why Marvel wanted to immortalize these superheroes for the MCU.

— Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe launches into the cosmos with the Eternals. In this behind-the-scenes documentary, dive deep into the reasons why Marvel wanted to immortalize these superheroes for the MCU. Walks of Life — Eternals unveils Marvel's biggest and most diverse lineup of Super Heroes in one film. Hear reactions from the cast on being involved in the film and the instant sense of camaraderie that was felt on the day they all joined each other in their costumes.

— Eternals unveils Marvel's biggest and most diverse lineup of Super Heroes in one film. Hear reactions from the cast on being involved in the film and the instant sense of camaraderie that was felt on the day they all joined each other in their costumes. Gag Reel — Watch some of the hilarious mishaps of the charming cast and crew.

— Watch some of the hilarious mishaps of the charming cast and crew. Deleted Scenes

Gravity — Phastos and Jack have a conversation that leads to a breakthrough.

Nostalgia — Sprite and Makkari reminisce about humankind while overlooking the ruins of Babylon.

Movies — Gligamesh and Kingo connect over movies while crossing the Amazon River with the rest of the team.

Small Talk — Sprite confronts Dane in the museum about his interactions with Sersi.





Chloé Zhao directs the film, and Kevin Feige and Nate Moore are the producers, with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and Kevin de la Noy serving as executive producers. The screen story is by Ryan Firpo & Kaz Firpo, and the screenplay is by Chloé Zhao and Chloé Zhao & Patrick Burleigh and Ryan Firpo & Kaz Firpo.

Want more Eternals? Follow @TheEternals on Twitter, @Eternals on Instagram, and Eternals on Facebook for the latest on Eternals as it develops!

Want to stay on top of everything in the Marvel Universe? Follow Marvel on social media—Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram—and keep watching Marvel.com for more news!