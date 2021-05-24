‘Eternals’ Teaser Trailer Offers First Look at New Group of Immortal Heroes

“We have watched and guided. We have helped them progress and seen them accomplish wonders,” An off-screen voice says, “Throughout the years we have never interfered, until now.”

The first trailer for Marvel Studios’ Eternals, which you can watch above, offers a glimpse at the exciting new team of Super Heroes joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The epic story, spanning thousands of years, features a group of immortal heroes forced out of the shadows who reunite against mankind’s oldest enemy, The Deviants.

While Skeeter Davis’ “The End of the World,” plays over the opening and close of the trailer, we get a glimpse of the Eternals and a taste of their unique powers:

Richard Madden as the all-powerful Ikaris

Gemma Chan as humankind-loving Sersi

Kumail Nanjiani as cosmic-powered Kingo

Lauren Ridloff as the super-fast Makkari

Brian Tyree Henry as the intelligent inventor Phastos

Salma Hayek as the wise and spiritual leader Ajak

Lia McHugh as the eternally young, old-soul Sprite

Don Lee as the powerful Gilgamesh

Barry Keoghan as aloof loner Druig

Angelina Jolie as the fierce warrior Thena

Additionally, Kit Harington plays Dane Whitman

Eternals is directed by Academy Award–winner Chloé Zhao and experience it in theaters this November.

