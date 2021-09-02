Everything You Need to Know Going into ‘Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings’

Cinematic Legends

Another strong point of the film was uniting the younger talent like Liu, Awkwafina, and Zhang, with cinematic legends such as Tony Leung, Michelle Yeoh, and Sir Ben Kingsley.

"It was like imposter syndrome every single-every single day," shared Liu. "No truly, it was such a treat, and it was all I could do just to not mess it up." He thankfully shared how his co-star Awkwafina helped him overcome those feelings, "When I was first cast, I did my final screen test with Nora, and she did such a wonderful job putting me at ease. My nerves were sky high; I was an actor from Toronto, and I really had never allowed myself to imagine being a part of the MCU. It's the craziest dream that someone can possibly dream. The more members of the cast like Tony and Michelle and Sir Ben, every day it was like waking up to another dream."

Zhang, on the other hand, instantly had a commonality with Sir Ben Kingsley, both of who are theater-trained actors. With Shang-Chi as her very first film experience, she made sure to take advantage of learning from Kingsley, remembering, "I'm so lucky to work with all of them, and Sir Ben, I asked him a lot of questions on set. I literally took notes every time when I talked to Sir Ben," to which Kingsley also recalled, joking, "I remember you were taking notes; I thought you were correcting my spelling."

The piece of insight that she remembers most, Zhang commented on a "beautiful" description Kingsley shared with her, "He said, 'When we are on-stage, we are landscape artists. And when we are in front of a camera, we are portrait artists.' That just gave me a very clear image; I just learned so much."

As for what attracted Kingsley to the role of Trevor Slattery in the first place, and to reprise the role a decade later, the Academy Award-winning actor noted, "Kevin came to my house in Oxfordshire...to introduce me to the idea that I was playing two entirely different personalities. An actor portraying a master villain, and he put it to me so delicately, I was intrigued by that that I joined the team."

Kingsley remarked growing "very fond" of his character Trevor, along with Trevor's vulnerabilities and history. "He has his issues, and he found in himself perhaps moments of empathy and kindness, and I think that shows in our lovely scenes with Nora and I," stated Kingsley, "Also, there's a wisdom that he doesn't believe he has that he does have. He's beginning to grow into a silhouette that's larger than the one he thought he had. I enjoyed working in this film, and Iron Man 3, because it is all about potential and it is about finding the original self that we were born with, that gets distorted and tarnished, and then you do this amazing journey and you get back to your original self."

Cretton shared his delight in Kingsley's performance. "I love that about your performance," said Cretton. "Every once in a while, there would be a scene that Sir Ben would be playing, and he would say, 'Would you mind if I said just a little line?' You could see that it was paying homage to someone who was really close to him in his past."