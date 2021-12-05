First Look at 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One)'

Today the world got their first glimpse of the follow up film to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. An exclusive first look of over two minutes of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) was revealed as we return to Miles Morales, chilling in his bedroom only to be surprised by none other than Gwen Stacy. In full costume, Gwen lures Miles out of his bedroom and into the Spider-Verse where we get a glimpse of a familiar Spider-Man from the future.

Miles Morales’ story and the Spider-Verse web expands in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One). Exclusively in movie theaters October 2022.

For all things Spider-Man-related, stay tuned on Marvel.com.