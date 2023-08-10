Get Ready for 'The Marvels' with Total Film

This month, TOTAL FILM magazine is going higher, further, faster, together with Marvel Studios' 'The Marvels'!

The next issue, hitting newsstands on August 17, will feature not one but two stunning covers celebrating the upcoming film coming to theaters on November 10th, 2023. The TOTAL FILM newsstand cover features Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel, Monica Rambeau, Nick Fury and of course...Flerkens!

The fun doesn't stop there though, as subscribers to TOTAL FILM will receive the extra special subscribers cover featuring Flerkens!

In this special issue, Total Film chats with The Marvels' director Nia DaCosta, composer Laura Karpman, executive producer Mary Livanos, and cat wrangler Jo Vaughan. The feature explores how Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel and Monica Rambeau come together following the 'Captain Marvel' film and 'Ms. Marvel' and 'WandaVision' on Disney+. They go behind the scenes on the making of the film diving into details on the villainous threat to how their powers work amongst the trio and of course, the legion of Flerken who appear in the film.

You can see the covers in their full adventurous glory below and you can get your copy on August 17 wherever magazines are sold.

Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel and Captain Monica Rambeau go HIGHER. FURTHER. FASTER. TOGETHER in Marvel Studios’ feature film The Marvels, opening in theaters on November 10.