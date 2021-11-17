GQ Names Tom Holland ‘Super Hero of the Year’

GQ has announced their “Men of the Year” for 2021, and a familiar web-slinger has made the cut: Not only is Tom Holland featured in the issue, but he graces the latest cover and has received the honor of being the magazine’s Super Hero of the Year. Go, Spidey, go!

In the issue, which you can read in full here, Holland discusses filming the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home (but no spoilers!), his dreams — both real and sleeping — working with the likes of Robert Downey Jr., Michael Keaton, and Jake Gyllenhaal, and how he deals with jitters.

“I was given this piece of advice as a kid that was really helpful, which is: If you think about the actual physical feeling of being nervous, it’s the same physical feeling as being excited,” he explained in the issue. “So I’ve just convinced myself all my life that when I’m nervous, I’m really excited.”

Head over to GQ to read the full cover story, and Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into theaters on December 17!

The film stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jon Favreau, Jacob Batalon, and Marisa Tomei all reprising their roles from the previous Spider-Man films, with Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange. The film is directed by Jon Watts, and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers; the film is produced by Kevin and Feige Amy Pascal, and executive producers Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, JoAnn Perritano, Rachel O’Connor, Avi Arad, and Matt Tolmach.

