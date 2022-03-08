Join the Ravagers on a 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' Immersive Cinematic Experience

"Guardians of the Galaxy is an iconic franchise, and it’s been an absolute pleasure to work alongside the creative teams to bring the spectacular world to life in a new way," said Max Alexander, ceo, Secret Cinema. "Guests will be transported to the far reaches of the galaxy and experience an evening like no other as they interact with characters in a storyline unique to them against a backdrop of sensational special effects. Whether they want to lead their Clan to resounding victory over their scavenger foes, or just to revel in the pleasures to be found on Contraxia, there’s something for everyone to enjoy."

"Marvel Studios strives to build intricate and fascinating worlds that fans can fully engage in, so we are beyond thrilled to be able to work with Secret Cinema on this project to bring the sights and sounds of a cosmic adventure to life in an immersive cinematic experience like no other,” stated Sarah Beers, vp, franchise creative & marketing, Marvel Studios.

Tickets to Secret Cinema presents Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy —The Live Immersive Experience will go on general sale at 10am (GMT) on March 14 at www.secretcinema.org with early access available by signing up to the waitlist.

Presale tickets will also be available for O2 priority customers at 10am (GMT) on March 9. Prices start at £59 + booking fee for the full experience culminating in the screening of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, or for the first time Secret Cinema will be offering an ‘immersive ticket’ option, starting from £47 + booking fee. Premium tickets will also be available, offering guests exclusive additional access to hidden storylines and exclusive areas. Premium ticket prices start at £98 + booking fee.

