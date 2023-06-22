‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Lands on Digital and 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD

The galaxy's favorite band of misfits are back for one final adventure, and it may be their most dangerous yet. James Gunn’s epic conclusion to the Guardians trilogy, raises the stakes to new levels, as the team must protect one of their own from a mysterious new villain in a thrilling adventure full of the spectacle, humor, and heart that fans have come to expect.

And of course, an awesome soundtrack! Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 arrives at Digital retailers on July 7 and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on August 1. Fans can add the film to their collection and access exclusive bonus content including deleted scenes, a gag reel, and audio commentary by James Gunn.

In Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, our beloved band of misfits is looking a bit different these days. Peter Quill, still reeling from a terrible loss, must rally his team and embark on a dicey, action-packed mission to defend the universe and protect Rocket. Meanwhile, a new, unpredictable force threatens to bring the Guardians down for good. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is written and directed by James Gunn.