'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' Now Streaming on Disney+

Ready for one last ride? Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is now streaming on Disney+.

In Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 our beloved band of misfits are settling into life on Knowhere. But it isn’t long before their lives are upended by the echoes of Rocket’s turbulent past. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him on a dangerous mission to save Rocket’s life—a mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.



The film stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, featuring Vin Diesel as Groot and Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Sean Gunn, Chukwudi Iwuji, Will Poulter and Maria Bakalova. James Gunn is the director and also wrote the screenplay. Kevin Feige produces with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Nikolas Korda, Sara Smith, and Simon Hatt serving as executive producers.



Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is now streaming exclusively on Disney+ on August 2, joining the other two films of the trilogy, Guardians of the Galaxy and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

Additionally, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is now available at Digital retailers and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD. Fans can add the film to their collection and access exclusive bonus content including deleted scenes, a gag reel, and audio commentary by James Gunn.