Jared Leto on the Lore of 'Morbius'

A new Marvel Legend arrives on April 1.

In anticipation of the final trailer debuting this coming Monday, February 28, Morbius lead star Jared Leto speaks on the Living Vampire's lore in a brand new featurette.

Leto, who plays Dr. Michael Morbius, explains, "Morbius appeared first as an antagonist in THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN in 1971, and eventually evolved into more of an anti-hero."

"For years before that, Marvel was actually forbidden from using characters considered more on the supernatural side," Leto continues. "It was a really big deal when Morbius finally made his debut. He was part of a much darker term within Marvel; one that, fortunately, fans fully embraced. After all, one loves a good monster story. There is something about the character that stoked people's imaginations. It really can grab a hold of you; it certainly did with me."