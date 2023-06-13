Marvel Studios Announces Updates to Theatrical Release Schedule

Announced by The Walt Disney Company earlier today, the upcoming Marvel Studios films Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts, Blade, Untitled Deadpool Movie, Fantastic Four, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars have all received slightly shifted release dates. Find all the new dates listed below:

Previously dated on 5/3/24 moves to 7/26/24

Previously dated on 7/26/24 moves to 12/20/24

Previously dated on 9/6/24 moves to 2/14/25

Previously dated on 11/8/24 moves to 5/3/24

Previously dated on 2/14/25 moves to 5/2/25

Previously dated on 5/2/25 moves to 5/1/26

Previously dated 5/1/26 is now dated on 5/7/27

