Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is Now Streaming on Disney+
Go behind-the-scenes with Pizza Poppa (who always gets paid).
Prepare for a trip like never before and journey to the Multiverse and beyond with the latest installment of Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness!
The special, now streaming exclusively on Disney+, is hosted by Bruce Campbell (aka Pizza Poppa — who always gets paid) and takes viewers behind-the-scenes bringing the epic film to life. Hear from the cast and creative team, including Benedict Cumberbatch, Rachel McAdams, and director Sam Rami, on what went into expanding the Multiverse tenfold and where it might go next.
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now streaming on Disney+!
Witness the mind-bending alternate realities of the Multiverse when Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness debuts on all major Digital platforms June 22 and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on July 26.
Make sure to follow @DrStrange on Twitter and @DoctorStrangeOfficial on Instagram, and like "Doctor Strange" on Facebook for all the latest news and updates.
Stay tuned to Marvel.com for more details and sign up for Disney+ and start streaming now! And be sure to follow Disney+ on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for more.