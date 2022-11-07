Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’: How Wakanda Moves Forward without T’Challa and Chadwick Boseman

“His passing caught us off guard,” Black Panther’s producer, Nate Moore, explains. However, he and returning writer/director Ryan Coogler had a sense that something was off — but didn’t want to pry into Boseman’s private life.

Coogler refers to Boseman’s passing as “shocking,” continuing that it was “devastating emotionally.

“We really had to take time to grieve for a person that we know [and because] Chad was very much our artistic partner in this,” Coogler explains. “Chad was very much our partner in this project and in this franchise and in this storytelling.”

Behind the scenes, the creative team began discussing how to move forward with a return to Wakanda, considering the man who helped make it the icon it is today was no longer here. Eventually, the team realized the on-screen Black Panther legacy needed to continue without Boseman, because, at the end of the day they “knew how much Wakanda meant to Chad.”

“Not doing the film would be doing him a disservice because he would certainly be the first person to raise his hand and say, ‘Hey, even though I'm not here you should continue this film because it means so much to so many people in so many ways,’” Moore continues. “The best stories are a reflection of our world. I think this movie has a chance, not only to celebrate the loss of the man, both the character and the performer but also to allow audiences to grieve and move on and see that there is still room for hope and joy and fun and laughter even past that.”

Nothing that not doing the film would have been the easier thing to do, Moore laughs, “Chad never did the easy thing.” Knowing this, the team realized they had to move forward.