'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse': First Trailer Arrives in this Multiverse

Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar-winning Spider-Verse saga, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most.

The film is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, from a screenplay by Phil Lord & Christopher Miller, and David Callaham. The film is produced by Avi Arad. Amy Pascal, Phil Lord. Christopher Miller, and Christina Steinberg, with executive producers Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman, Aditya Sood, Rebecca Karch, and Brian Bendis.

The cast includes Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Jake Johnson. Issa Rae, Daniel Kaluuya. Jason Schwartzman, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Velez. Greta Lee. Rachel Dratch, Jorma Taccone. Shea Whigham and Oscar Isaac.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse swings into theaters (and the Multiverse) on June 2, 2023.