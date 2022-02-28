Watch the Final Trailer for 'Morbius'

The darkness inside him will be unleashed, in theaters on April 1.

The final trailer for Morbius is here, and the thrilling video opens with Michael Keaton's Adrian Toomes aka Vulture telling Jared Leto's Dr. Michael Morbius, "Discover who you're meant to be," to which Matt Smith's Milo affirms, "The bad guy."

Morbius explains, "I was trying to help people, but the cure... it's a curse."

"I have powers that can only be described as superhuman," continues Morbius. "But there's a cost. Now I face a choice: to hunt and consume blood, or die." In trying to find a cure for rare blood disease, Morbius ends up gaining superpowers from his experimentation with bat DNA.

Nicholas (played by Jared Harris) cautions, "We all have monsters within us; it's up to us to control it." However, Morbius is unsure that he can.

Toomes believes Morbius was "given a gift," while Morbius' childhood best friend, Milo pleads, "All our lives we've lived with death. Why shouldn't they know what it feels like for a change?" Milo wants his friend, the Living Vampire, to "accept who you are."

The trailer ends with an incredulous agent Simon Stroud (played by Tyrese Gibson) questioning why he needs Holy Water while questioning the restrained Morbius.