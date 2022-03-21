The Multiverse Opens Up for 'Morbius'
Leto, who plays Dr. Michael Morbius, states, "Morbius is, and always has been, a standout persona in Marvel lore. There's a lot of mystery around this character; it's not a character who's had a movie about him before."
"There's an entire world to discover," continues Leto. "In the film version of Morbius, he's part of a much larger universe. The Multiverse has officially opened, and there's all kinds of opportunities for villains to meet up."
One of the most compelling and conflicted characters in Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters comes to the big screen as Oscar winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic anti-hero Dr. Michael Morbius in the upcoming theatrical release of Morbius. Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. While at first it seems to be a radical success, a darkness inside him is unleashed. Will good override evil – or will Morbius succumb to his mysterious new urges?
Interested in learn more about Morbius, discover the Morbius Character Close-Up reading list on Marvel Unlimited below!
