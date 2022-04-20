Natalie Portman Reveals Her Own 'Thor: Love and Thunder' Poster

Move over, Thor, because there's another Thor — and this one is mighty.

Following the release of the first teaser and poster for Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder , returning star Natalie Portman (who was last seen in Marvel Studios' Thor: The Dark World and briefly in Marvel Studis' Avengers: Endgame) has her own take on what viewers are about to see. Jane Foster is back, but this time she's also taking on the mantel of Thor: Mighty Thor. Not wanting to give Chris Hemsworth the entire spotlight right now, she shared her own poster on Instagram.

"And you thought you were the one and only..." she writes, including a little upside-down smiling emoji, too.

The first look atThor: Love and Thunder offers long-awaited clues to what’s in store for the God of Thunder. The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced — a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi), and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who — to Thor’s surprise — inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor.

Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.

Returning director Taika Waititi is back to helm Thor: Love and Thunder, and the film is produced by Kevin Feige and Brad Winderbaum.

Adventure awaits, Thor: Love and Thunder opens in theaters July 8, 2022.

