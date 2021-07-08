Revisit Agent Natasha Romanoff's History in Marvel Studios' Legends

Experience Natasha Romanoff's legacy from the beginning with the latest episode of Marvel Studios' Legends, "Black Widow," now streaming on Disney+.

The elusive spy has lived a lot of lives, but she's done running from her past.

Scarlett Johansson reprises her role as Natasha, has been an assassin, a spy, a S.H.I.E.L.D. agent, and an Avenger. Ahead of her solo cinematic feature, Marvel Studios' Black Widow, relive her time from Iron Man 2 to Avengers: Endgame.

However, before all of those heroics, she had a family — Yelena, Alexei the Red Guardian, and Melina. In the action-packed spy thriller Black Widow, Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger. Joining Johansson in the film are Florence Pugh as Yelena, David Harbour as Alexei/The Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz as Melina.

To prepare you for Natasha's feature adventure, Marvel Studios' Legends, which celebrates and codifies what has come before, has released a new episode highlighting Black Widow. From her first appearance, the journey she's taken along the way, and her final sacrifice, is broken down in this ongoing series.

In case you missed it, Johansson recounts her journey as Black Widow during an intimate set visit.

