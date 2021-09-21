Phil Noto and Peach Momoko Celebrate 'Black Widow' Arriving on Blu-ray

Black Widow is coming home.

Dive into battle and experience the adventure. Marvel Studios' action-adventure spy thriller Black Widow is now available on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital.

In celebration of Black Widow arriving on Blu-ray, Marvel Comics artists Phil Noto and Peach Momoko have illustrated their own versions of Blu-ray cover art inspired by the film. Take a look below, and then print their full pack-art illustrations and add to your Blu-ray!