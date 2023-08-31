Remembering Jamie Christopher

The entire Marvel Studios team is mourning the loss of our friend and colleague, Jamie Christopher, who passed away this week.



Over a nearly three-decade-long career, Christopher worked his way up from third AD on Alien 3 to joining Marvel Studio’s upcoming Fantastic Four as a producer. Friends and colleagues remember him as a gifted filmmaker who loved his job, his crew, and the entire movie-making process. He was a trusted collaborator and among the best in the business.



Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige and Louis D’Esposito said in a statement, “We are incredibly saddened by Jamie’s passing. He has been a part of the Marvel Studios team for over a decade, and on productions like Guardians of the Galaxy, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Black Widow, and more he was a calm presence behind the camera and a wonderful, supportive crew member on set. Jamie first joined Marvel Studios as an AD on Thor: The Dark World and because of his hard work and diligence was upped to an Executive Producer on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and the upcoming Fantastic Four. Jamie was a beloved member of our Marvel Studios family, and he will be dearly missed. Our thoughts and deepest condolences go out to his family and friends.”