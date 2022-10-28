Rihanna Releases New Music Video for ‘Black Panther’ Single “Lift Me Up”

Rihanna – the global icon, designer, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and the top-selling digital singles artist of all time – makes her highly-anticipated return to music with “Lift Me Up,” the lead single from the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever original soundtrack.

“Lift Me Up” was written as a tribute to the extraordinary life and legacy of Chadwick Boseman by Tems, Oscar winner Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna, and Ryan Coogler. The song was recorded in five countries and was produced by Göransson.

“After speaking with Ryan and hearing his direction for the film and the song, I wanted to write something that portrays a warm embrace from all the people that I’ve lost in my life. I tried to imagine what it would feel like if I could sing to them now and express how much I miss them,” said Tems. “Rihanna has been an inspiration to me so hearing her convey this song is a great honor.”

Find the new music video above, and listen to the previously released Wakanda Forever Prologue EP below.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arrives in theaters on November 11.