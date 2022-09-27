Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Team Up For 'Deadpool 3'

For starters, Ryan Reynolds is very sorry he and the rest of the cast and crew of Marvel Studios' Deadpool 3 had to miss the recent D23 Expo. But, fear not, because they’ve been working very hard on Deadpool 3! However, Reynolds is also fresh out of ideas for the movie and he truly wants this third outting with the merc with a mouth — and Wade Wilson’s first appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — to be something special. Something fans will remember forever. Something to really make Deadpool stand out among the rest. And…Reynolds has got nothing.

Well, okay, he has one idea: Hugh Jackman, how’d you like to play Wolverine one last time?

As for Jackman's nonchalant answer: "Yeah, sure, Ryan."

The film's director, Shawn Levy, also weighed in the announcement about this dynamic duo teaming up, joking that the news has been "burning a hole" in his lips for weeks now.

