SDCC 2022: All of the Marvel Studios News Coming Out of Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con

Marvel Studios returned to Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 and packed a punch with a robust rollout of series and films coming soon to the Marvel Cinematic Universe! Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige (who was wearing a Miss Minutes hat) lead those in the room through a walkthrough of what’s coming next for the MCU — Phase 5 and beyond — and delighted the audience with surprises around every corner of the ever-expanding universe.

Marvel Studios welcomes you to the Multiverse Saga.

You’ll like her when she’s angry. Check out a brand new trailer and poster for the upcoming Disney+ series, streaming August 17.

Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn reprise their roles as Nick Fury and Talos in Secret Invasion, arriving on Disney+ Spring 2023.