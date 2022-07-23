SDCC 2022: Marvel Studios' 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Teaser Trailer and Poster Released
Begin the journey back to Wakanda by pre-ordering the Wakanda Forever Prologue
San Diego Comic-Con is once again in full swing, and that can only mean one thing: Marvel Studios has returned to Hall H! During the blockbuster Marvel Studios panel at the convention center, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige took the stage to thunderous cheers and applause to announce what’s coming next out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in theaters and streaming on Disney+.
Marvel Studios' 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' capped the Hall H presentation to thunderous roars and applause, beginning with a live performance by Baaba Maal (vocals), Massamba Diop (tama) and dancers and drummers. Feige was joined on stage by director Ryan Coogler and cast members Mabel Cadena, Michaela Coel, Winston Duke, Danai Gurira, Tenoch Huerta, Florence Kasumba, Alex Livinalli, Lupita Nyong’o, Dominique Thorne and Letitia Wright for a Q&A and first look at the film’s first trailer.
In Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Introducing Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livanalli.
Feige also shared that the film is the final title in Phase 4. “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” opens in U.S. theaters Nov. 11, 2022.
To add to the excitement, the first taste of 'Black Panther: World of Wakanda' will be available through a new music release available for pre-save/pre-add: Wakanda Forever Prologue, releasing on July 25, 2022.
Composer Ludwig Göransson shared the following about the Wakanda Forever Prologue:
"This Prologue is an aural first glimpse of Wakanda Forever.
The sound world for the film began with extended trips to Mexico and Nigeria. We spent our days working with traditional musicians who educated us about the cultural, social, and historical contexts of their music. We built a catalogue of instrumental and vocal recordings with them that explored both traditional and non-traditional uses of their musical material.
During the nights on these trips, we had recording sessions with contemporary artists who were akin to the characters and thematic material explored in the film. Using Ryan Coogler and Joe Robert Cole’s script as a blueprint, along with the recordings from the traditional musicians, we began to build a musical vocabulary for the characters, storylines, and cultures of Talocan and Wakanda.
The instrumental score and soundtrack for Wakanda Forever both organically grew from these sessions and workshops. They are conceived together as a singular entity to create an immersive and enveloping sound world for the film."
Pre-Save/Pre-Add to your library Wakanda Forever Prologue here: https://presave.umusic.com/bpwfp, and enjoy the glimpse of Wakanda Forever on July 25, 2022.
Find more schedules and get the latest Marvel news and announcements at San Diego!
San Diego Comic-Con 2022 runs Thursday, July 21 through Sunday, July 24. For all the latest Marvel news from SDCC 2022, follow along live on Marvel.com, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Twitch.