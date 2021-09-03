'Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings': Experience It Now In Theaters

The latest Marvel Hero has arrived — Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings is now playing in theaters!

Last night, the El Capitan Theatre, in Hollywood, California, was filled with Marvel’s greatest fans anxiously waiting to start the next phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Guests arrived dressed in their cosplay best—including Shang-Chi, Xialing, Wenwu, and more. After picking up their opening night fan packs, taking photos at our photo op, and seeing costumes from the film our guests filled the auditorium waiting for the movie to begin. Little did they know we had a surprise in store! Director Daniel Destin Cretton was introduced by our Nerdist host and received thunderous applause. Find pictures from the event in the gallery below!

Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings follows Shang-Chi, who must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. The film stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, Tony Leung as Wenwu, Awkwafina as Shang-Chi’s friend Katy and Michelle Yeoh as Ying Nan, as well as Fala Chen, Meng’er Zhang, Florian Munteanu, and Ronny Chieng.

Shang-Chi’s journey is told with stunning visuals, the MCU’s signature spectacle, and displays of mind-blowing action, along with the talents of a diverse, stellar cast and a relatable story. The film is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and produced by Kevin Feige and Jonathan Schwartz, with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Charles Newirth serving as executive producers. David Callaham & Destin Daniel Cretton & Andrew Lanham wrote the screenplay for the film.

Experience Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings in theaters — purchase tickets now!



Discover more Shang-Chi on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!