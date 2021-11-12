Shang-Chi, Black Widow and 11 More Marvel Studios Films Available on Disney+ in IMAX's Expanded Aspect Ratio

The celebration for Disney+ Day continues as the Marvel Cinematic Universe expands to be even bigger starting today! Now, for the first time ever, you can experience the MCU like never before with IMAX's Expanded Aspect Ratio on 13 films from Marvel Studios! Available only on Disney+ starting TODAY!

IMAX’s Expanded Aspect Ratio is 1:90:1, which offers up to 26% more picture for select sequences – meaning more of the action is visible on screen, just as the filmmakers intended. In the future, the collaboration will deliver even more enhanced audio and visual technology to Disney+, including immersive IMAX signature sound by DTS.

Here's the list of 13 titles available now from Marvel Studios and IMAX only on Disney+:

Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings

Iron Man

Guardians of the Galaxy

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Captain America: Civil War

Doctor Strange

Thor: Ragnarok

Black Panther

Avengers: Infinity War

Ant-Man and The Wasp

Captain Marvel

Avengers: Endgame

Black Widow

Note: (content availability varies by region).

With IMAX Enhanced, IMAX and technology partner DTS will enable content that can be viewed in-home with the highest quality, which ensures that filmmakers’ creative intent is fully optimized for an IMAX-quality presentation. Disney+ is the first major streaming service that will elevate the at-home viewing experience with IMAX Enhanced, rewarding its subscribers with new ways to re-experience the Marvel Cinematic Universe and beyond.

