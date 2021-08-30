Shang-Chi is Ready to Rise as a Marvel Hero in Latest Featurette

Simu Liu might be playing the latest Marvel Super Hero to grace the big screen, but his parents had other important questions for him every day after work. As he explains in the latest behind-the-scenes featurette for Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, when he’d talk to his parents all they wanted to know is if he had worked with Tony Leung or Michelle Yeoh that day.

“Tony and Michelle are as legendary as you can get,” Liu says in the featurette. But soon, Liu and Shang-Chi are going to make a legendary name for themselves, too.

Joined by Awkwafina, Fala Chen, screenwriter Dave Callaham, and director Destin Daniel Cretton, the cast and crew discuss what it was like bringing the movie to life on the big screen, and how it’s a story “anybody will feel connected to.”

