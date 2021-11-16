‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’: A Universe of Villains Arrive in the New Trailer

Nothing will ever be the same for Peter Parker. Behold, the trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home has arrived and it will change everything.

For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero's identity is revealed, bringing his Super Hero responsibilities into conflict with his normal life and putting those he cares about most at risk. When he enlists Doctor Strange’s help to restore his secret, the spell tears a hole in their world, releasing the most powerful villains who’ve ever fought a Spider-Man in any universe. Now, Peter will have to overcome his greatest challenge yet, which will not only forever alter his own future but the future of the Multiverse.

Keen fans of Spider-Man will see a wide range of villains from the Spider-Man universe of stories, from Doctor Otto Octavius to the Green Goblin and many more threats to Spider-Man in any universe. The stakes couldn't be higher as Peter dons a new, magical costume while he and Doctor Strange pull MJ and Ned into the action with what looks like dire consequences.