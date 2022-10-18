‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Extended Edition Swings onto Digital

Do you want more Spider-Man? Well, you know what they say, three is the magic number, and all three Spider-Men — Peter 1, Peter 2, and Peter 3 — are swinging onto digital with the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home: The Extended Version.

Featuring eleven minutes of new footage, an intro from all three Spideys (that's Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire), plus extended scenes and a new-mid credit tease, the Extended Version of the latest Spider-Man movie packs in so much MORE. Pick up a digital copy today: bit.ly/GetMoreSpidey

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, for the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero's identity is revealed, bringing his Super Hero responsibilities into conflict with his normal life and putting those he cares about most at risk. When he enlists Doctor Strange’s help to restore his secret, the spell tears a hole in their world, releasing the most powerful villains who’ve ever fought a Spider-Man in any universe. Now, Peter will have to overcome his greatest challenge yet, which will not only forever alter his own future but the future of the Multiverse.

The film is directed by Jon Watts, written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers, and based on the MARVEL Comic Book by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko. Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal are producers and Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, JoAnn Perritano, Rachel O'Connor, Avi Arad, and Matt Tolmach are executive producers. The film stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau with Marisa Tomei.

Want to stay on top of everything in the Marvel Universe? Follow Marvel on social media—Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram—and keep watching Marvel.com for more news!