Former Foes Return in New ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Featurette

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, Peter Parker is about to get a surprise — actually a few surprises — as former villains of the web-slinger return to wreak havoc in this multiverse. Returning to their roles are Willem Dafoe (Green Goblin), Alfred Molina (Doc Ock), and Jamie Foxx (Electro) who all have a bone to pick with Spider-Man.

For Dafoe’s Goblin, power is all that matters, Molina’s Doc Ock wants revenge, and Foxx’s Electro has been given another chance to stir things up. Take a look at the brand new featurette featuring all three villains below!

For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

The film stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jon Favreau, Jacob Batalon, and Marisa Tomei all reprising their roles from the previous Spidey films, with Benedict Cumberbatch joining the fray as Doctor Strange (but maybe don’t call him “Stephen,” that’s weird).. The film is directed by Jon Watts, and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers; the film is produced by Kevin and Feige Amy Pascal, and executive producers Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, JoAnn Perritano, Rachel O’Connor, Avi Arad, and Matt Tolmach.

Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into theaters on December 17.

